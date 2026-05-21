Why Walmart Stock Fell Today

Key Points

Higher tax refunds enabled Walmart's customers to spend more in the first quarter.

But lower-income shoppers may be forced to cut back in the months ahead.

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Shares of Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) sank on Thursday after management's outlook concerned investors.

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Solid Q1 sales and profits

Walmart's revenue grew 7.3% year over year to $177.8 billion in its fiscal 2027 first quarter, which ended on April 30.

The discount retail giant's U.S. comparable sales, which measure revenue at stores and websites open for at least 12 months, rose 4.1%.

E-commerce sales growth was particularly strong at 26%, driven by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery services. Walmart's high-margin advertising sales jumped 37%.

Higher fuel costs weighed on Walmart's profit margins, but operating income still rose 5% to $7.5 billion.

All told, Walmart's adjusted earnings per share increased 8.2% to $0.66, in line with Wall Street's estimates.

Consumers may be forced to pull back on spending

Investors, however, appeared to focus on management's concerning comments during the company's earnings call.

Walmart maintained its full-year forecast, including net sales growth of 4% to 5% and operating income growth of 7% to 10%.

Yet CEO John Rainey noted that higher tax refunds likely boosted sales in the first quarter. As that temporary boost dissipates, Rainey warned that higher gasoline prices could pressure consumer spending in the quarters ahead.

Still, despite these challenges, Walmart's well-earned reputation for low prices should help it maintain and even increase its market share in this difficult economic environment.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.