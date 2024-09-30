Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Topped the Market Today

Although Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is a busy company, on Monday its stock moved because of external news. A pundit reiterated his bullish take on the clinical-stage biotech, boosting sentiment on its shares and sending them nearly 3% higher in price. That was more than good enough to top the rising S&P 500 index, which closed the trading session up by 0.4%.

An instant competitor

Like many investors, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Ulz sees vast potential for Viking's VK2735, an investigational weight-loss drug. Due largely to this, in his opinion, the biotech is an overweight (read: buy) at a price target of $105 per share.

VK2735 has performed admirably in early- and mid-stage clinical testing, and should soon advance to a crucial and extensive phase 3 trial. If that goes well and the medication ends up winning Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, it would immediately be competitive with the hotly popular GLP-1 drugs Wegovy from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly's recently approved Zepbound.

In his latest research note, speaking of share price improvement, Ulz wrote: "Our scenario analysis suggests a favorable risk/reward (+30%/+15%/-20%). We see potential for meaningful upside."

Three visions for the future

In his report, Ulz laid out three potential futures for VK2735. In the first -- which he considers most likely -- if the drug were to prove efficacious in even modestly increasing weight loss and post a safety profile similar to that of earlier testing, its share price could experience that mentioned 30% bounce.

The two other scenarios imagine less impressive results from the lab, with decent performance providing only 15% upside, and a lack of additional weight loss at higher doses leading to "meaningful downside" of 20%.

Should you invest $1,000 in Viking Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Viking Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viking Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $743,952!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.