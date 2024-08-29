Why Victoria's Secret Stock Fell Today

Shares of Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) were falling on Thursday, down as much as 9.6% in early trading before recovering to a 3.4% decline as of 2:37 p.m. ET.

While the apparel giant delivered revenue and earnings above expectations for the second quarter last night, the company is still seeing declines across most of its business. And with the stock having popped earlier this month on news of the appointment a new CEO, shares gave back some of those near-term gains today.

A beat, but an unenthusiastic one

In the quarter, Victoria's Secret's revenue fell 0.7% to $1.42 billion, with adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $0.40. Both figures beat analyst expectations, with the bottom-line figure up handily from the year prior, thanks to the company's cost-cutting initiatives.

Still, the stock didn't react favorably. Retail is a tough business, and it appears Victoria's Secret's brand may be losing some luster compared to new up-and-coming players such as Fenty.

Victoria's Secret is seeing same-store sales declines across not only its physical stores, which fell 5%, but also its online direct-to-consumer channels, which fell a more modest 3%. One might think that online sales would be taking away from physical stores these days, but it looks like both channels are actually declining. While last night's results were an improvement over the prior year's 14% and 11% respective same-store sales declines, slowing declines apparently didn't impress investors.

Victoria's new CEO has her work cut out

On Aug. 14, Victoria's Secret appointed Hilary Super as its new CEO. Super actually comes from Victoria's Secret rival Savage X Fenty and was CEO of retailer Anthropologie prior to that. So, if anyone knows how to counteract new competitors in today's more body-positive era, it's her.

Still, Super may have her work cut out for her, as Victoria's Secret has to navigate a brand transformation or adaptation. So while Victoria's Secret stock trades at an undemanding 13.7 times earnings, investors may still want to stay on the sidelines and hear more of her turnaround plan -- and see if those measures make a financial difference -- before betting on this company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Victoria's Secret & Co. right now?

Before you buy stock in Victoria's Secret & Co., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Victoria's Secret & Co. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $769,685!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.