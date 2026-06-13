Why Uranium Energy Stock Plummeted This Week

Key Points

Uranium Energy posted a wider-than-expected loss in fiscal Q3.

Macroeconomic and geopolitical news also pushed the company's share price lower.

10 stocks we like better than Uranium Energy ›

Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock sank this week, ending the period down 12.7% even after seeing significant rebound momentum in Thursday and Friday's sessions. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both ended the week up roughly 0.7%.

On June 9, Uranium Energy published its results for the third quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended April 30. In addition to the market's negative reaction to the earnings report, the company also saw sell-offs connected to macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Investors weren't happy with Uranium Energy's Q3 report

In fiscal Q3, Uranium Energy posted a net loss of $0.11 per share -- a performance that came in far worse than the average analyst estimate's call for a loss of $0.03 in the period. The business did not record any sales in the quarter.

Along with the quarterly report, Uranium Energy said that it expected production to increase in the current quarter. Management also said that it expected a Class IV cost study to be completed in the first half of the next calendar year, potentially paving the way for an accelerated commercialization ramp.

Macroeconomic and geopolitical news also weighed on the stock

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics published its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May. The report showed overall CPI inflation of 4.2% and core CPI inflation of 2.9%. While the results were roughly in line with economists' forecasts, inflation also accelerated in the month. The inflation news was made more worrying by developments suggesting that the war with Iran was getting ready to ramp back up, but investors got good news on that front later in the week.

Despite some conflict flare-ups, news subsequently emerged that the U.S. and Iran were close to making a peace deal -- and stocks rallied in response. While it looks like the two sides are poised to agree to basic terms to end the conflict, Uranium Energy's pre-revenue status means it could continue to see big swings in conjunction with macroeconomic and geopolitical news.

Should you buy stock in Uranium Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Uranium Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uranium Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 13, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.