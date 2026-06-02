Why Uranium Energy Stock Jumped 11% on Tuesday

Key Points

Uranium Energy controls one of the largest uranium resources in the U.S. and is pursuing uranium conversion.

That positions it directly in the path of the growing domestic enrichment boom, like the one Urenco announced today.

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Shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) popped on Tuesday, trading 11% higher as of 1 p.m. ET and logging nearly 26% gains in just 10 trading days, as of this writing.

This morning, Uranium Energy announced it will report its next quarterly earnings on June 9. However, it's not the pre-earnings anticipation that sent the uranium stock soaring. The sudden buying frenzy is a direct reaction to an industry development that investors believe could create significant opportunities for the uranium miner.

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The Urenco deal that sent uranium stocks soaring

Uranium Energy has built a strong asset base over the years and recently started the second of its three hub-and-spoke projects. In a hub-and-spoke business model, the company doesn't build a processing mill at every mine site. Instead, it has a centralized hub plant that handles the heavy lifting for several mines, thereby significantly cutting costs.

Uranium Energy now owns roughly 12 million pounds of licensed processing capacity per year, making it one of the largest uranium companies in the U.S. It is also pursuing refining and conversion capabilities, including the conversion of uranium into hexafluoride gas, an essential chemical form used to process and enrich uranium for nuclear fuel.

And, this is where today's development becomes relevant.

Urenco, a global uranium enrichment company owned by the U.K. and Dutch governments and two German utilities, has announced plans to expand capacity by nearly 50% at the only commercial uranium enrichment facility in the U.S. Urenco's order book is growing, compelling it to invest multi-billion dollars on expanding capacity.

Urenco's primary raw material is hexafluoride, which comes from processed uranium ore. Urenco enriches it to make it usable as a fuel for nuclear power reactors.

Long story short, Urenco's massive capacity expansion will create immediate and long-term demand for local uranium miners like Uranium Energy, which explains why the uranium stock jumped today.

What this means for Uranium Energy investors

The Urenco expansion comes at a time when industry tailwinds are already blowing firmly in the uranium industry's favor. The U.S. government is aggressively moving to sever its reliance on Russia for uranium imports, finalizing a complete ban on Russian uranium imports by Jan. 1, 2028.

Uranium Energy has been actively preparing its operational hubs in Wyoming and Texas to increase production. The Urenco expansion provides the exact long-term market certainty needed to fast-track those plans.

Should you buy stock in Uranium Energy right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.