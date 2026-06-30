Why The Trade Desk Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

Key Points

That analyst put the stock firmly in the sell category.

He believes its price could fall by nearly 40%.

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Investors enthusiastically traded the stock of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) on Tuesday, however for the most part they were selling it. On an analyst's downgrade, many didn't hesitate to unload their holdings, leaving the adtech specialist with a nearly 4% loss on the day.

Say hello to a new bear

That downgrade came from Arete's Richard Kramer, who made the move well before market open on Tuesday. He shifted his recommendation to sell from his previous neutral, and set a price target of $11.60 per share.

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According to reports, Kramer wrote in his The Trade Desk update that the company faces the prospect of market share loss. If that occurs, fiscal 2027 revenue could come in notably lower than the previous year's.

Although the analyst noted that The Trade Desk has new products to roll out to its clientele, it's facing some blowback in the market. The agencies and marketers who use its services are calling for more transparency in those offerings. Finally, Kramer added that management is moving toward a more capital-intensive business model. This is likely to impact profitability.

A time of transition

I feel that the beaten-down The Trade Desk stock has been unfairly punished to a degree and the company has done very well in certain respects (such as its persistently sky-high retention rate). Yet it's in a period of adjustment now, and those early glory days of double-digit revenue growth seem to be over (at least for the moment).

I'd be a wait-and-see on this stock; it isn't easy for a business to enter the next stage of its corporate life, and I feel this one hasn't yet proven it's a good investment for the future.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.