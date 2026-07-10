Why Trade Desk Stock Lost 52% in the First Half of 2026

Key Points

Trade Desk's stock fell 52% in the first half of 2026 amid slowing revenue growth and executive turnover.

A public dispute with advertising giant Publicis Groupe weighed on the stock for months before the two sides settled in mid-June.

CEO Jeff Green bought $150 million worth of company stock in April, signaling confidence in a turnaround.

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Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 52.4% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The digital advertising platform faced a combination of slowing growth, executive turnover, and a public dispute with one of its largest partners.

Soft guidance and a major client dispute

Trade Desk kicked off 2026 with a February earnings report that beat revenue estimates but came with the kind of guidance targets no investor wanted to hear. Management projected a sharp slowdown in Q1 growth, and many shareholders headed for the exits in a hurry.

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Then came the Publicis problem. In March, advertising giant Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) pulled its recommendation of Trade Desk after an audit alleged the company had been stacking fees in ways that didn't match contractual terms. Trade Desk disputed the findings, but the fallout contributed to reduced ad spending and soft Q2 guidance in May.

This clash was a big deal, because Publicis used to be one of Trade Desk's top clients. The French company's market cap is more than twice Trade Desk's nowadays. It also sports roughly $19.9 billion in trailing sales, far outweighing Trade Desk's $3.0 billion.

The two sides eventually settled privately on June 12, with Publicis resuming its recommendation. Terms were not disclosed, and it wasn't market-moving news.

At the same time, Trade Desk's revenue growth is slowing down. The company is still growing at a double-digit percentage clip, year over year, but just barely. Two years ago, the top-line growth rate remained reliably above 20%. And management guided to just 8% sales growth in the upcoming Q2 2026 report. That's a long way from the hypergrowth days Trade Desk investors once took for granted.

Executive turnover added to the uncertainty. The company went through another CFO transition in early 2026; the departure of former CFO Alex Kayyal remains unexplained. The former venture capitalist still holds a board seat, so there can't be a ton of bad blood in his CFO departure. Still, the split raised eyebrows and dragged Trade Desk's stock down again.

A vote of confidence from the CEO

Not everything was doom and gloom. In April, CEO Jeff Green made headlines by personally buying $150 million worth of company stock. That's a meaningful vote of confidence from someone with a front-row seat to the business and its prospects.

Trade Desk's stock now trades 84% below its 2024 peak. The company remains profitable and is still growing revenue. It's the pace of growth that's slowing down. For patient investors, the depressed valuation could represent an attractive entry point; for skeptics, it reflects real risks that haven't fully played out.

Key questions for the second half of 2026 include whether growth can stabilize, how Trade Desk will fend off competition from Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) advertising platform, and whether new AI tools and streaming-TV partnerships can translate into meaningful revenue.

The Q2 earnings report in early August should offer some clarity. I can hardly wait.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Amazon and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.