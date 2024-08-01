Why Toyota Stock Is Down Despite Good Earnings

Shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) fell on Thursday after the company reported earnings, on concerns about a scandal in Japan and softening demand in China.

As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Toyota's American depositary shares were down about 5.6% from Wednesday's closing price.

Earnings were good, but there are reasons for concern

Toyota's earnings weren't bad. The Japanese auto giant reported operating profit of 1.3 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, in line with Wall Street estimates.

That was an increase of 17% from its operating profit in the year-ago period -- a good result, but not quite up to the growth that investors have seen in recent quarters. And there are increasing signs of bumps in the road ahead:

Worldwide sales, already down 4.7% in the first half of the year, are facing growing headwinds in key markets including China and the United States.

Toyota has been forced to temporarily suspend shipments of several models in Japan following revelations that several of its vehicles, including the Prius, weren't properly tested for collision safety. Sales in Japan were down over 22% in the first half of 2024.

In a further blow to the company's image, Japan's Transport Ministry on Wednesday ordered Toyota to make "drastic reforms" to ensure that new-model certification procedures are properly followed in the future. That order could roil Toyota's executive suite.

EVs continue to worry, but Toyota is still maintaining guidance

More broadly, Toyota has been under fire for dragging its feet on electric vehicle (EV) adoption, though it has recently had success with its hybrid models as consumer demand for EVs has slowed.

But there was also some good news in its earnings report: Despite the near-term concerns, Toyota maintained its prior guidance projecting a profit of 4.3 trillion yen for the fiscal year that will end on March 31, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Toyota Motor right now?

Before you buy stock in Toyota Motor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Toyota Motor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,050!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.