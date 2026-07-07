Why Tilray Stock Tumbled Last Month

Key Points

It also announced the latest in a series of acquisitions.

And it was the subject of an analyst price target cut.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray Brands ›

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) doesn't, to put it politely, have a history of pleasing its investors. That was well in evidence across June, as the company -- diversifying from its roots as a pure-play marijuana business -- fell into one of its more unattractive habits, announced a new acquisition, and saw an analyst cut his price target on the shares. The combination of these developments pushed Tilray's stock down by nearly 19% that month.

New shares for old notes

Over the course of its existence, the chronically loss-making Tilray has often issued new shares in order to bolster its finances. Sure enough, on two separate days in June -- one close to the start of the month, and one at the end -- the company divulged chunky stock flotations. It minted just over 1.2 million new shares in the first, and an additional 2.6 million-plus in the second.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

What makes the pair something of a departure for Tilray is that they weren't effected to raise capital. Instead, they were the equity side of a debt-for-equity swap the company effected with holders of some of its convertible notes (i.e., debt securities that convert to stock under certain conditions) that pay interest of 5.2%. As notes are booked as debt on the balance sheet, with this financial engineering move Tilray retired roughly $18 million in debt.

That'll improve the balance sheet to a degree (the company had $284 million in long-term borrowings at the end of February) which is, of course, a positive development. What's not so positive is the pile of new shares, as one reason investors have been wary of Tilray is its frequent new share issues. At least the June pair isn't excessively dilutive; the company's outstanding share count topped 123 million.

Later in the month an analyst following Tilray, Bernstein SocGen Group's Nadine Sarwat, cut her price target on the stock. She reduced it quite substantially, to $6.50 per share from $10. She also maintained her rather lukewarm stance on its future, keeping her market perform (hold, in other words) recommendation intact.

On the second-to-last day of the month, Tilray announced its latest acquisition. It is now the owner of HelloMD, a telehealth and patient engagement company focused on medical cannabis.

It didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal, but did say it boosts the company's "direct-to-patient capabilities, creates a fully vertically integrated medical cannabis framework for Tilray in Canada, and advances its global medical cannabis growth strategy."

More losses to come?

I think that combination of share price issuance and new asset acquisition is dismaying for some investors. I'd imagine they're wondering why Tilray is effectively reducing its stock's value while opening its wallet for an acquisition.

That wouldn't be such a concern if the company showed signs of reversing its loss-making ways, but I'm not seeing much indication of this yet. Personally, I don't think this stock is a compelling buy right now.

Should you buy stock in Tilray Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Tilray Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tilray Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,200,223!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.