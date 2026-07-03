Why Is Thor Industries (THO) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Thor Industries (THO). Shares have added about 2.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Thor Industries due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

THOR Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations

THOR posted earnings of $1.86 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended April 30), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 1.1%. The bottom line declined 32.9% year over year.



THO’s quarterly revenues came in at $2.78 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion by 5.2% and decreasing 3.9% from the year-ago quarter. The results reflected a pressured RV retail backdrop, with industry retail tracking near 300,000 units in calendar 2026, weighing most heavily on value-oriented towables.

THO Margins Compress as Profitability Softens

THO’s gross profit fell 19.9% year over year to $354.8 million, and gross margin narrowed 250 basis points to 12.8%. The downturn reflected lower consolidated volumes and cost pressures, particularly in North American Towables, alongside an unfavorable mix.



Net income attributable to THOR declined 28.1% to $97.2 million. The reported profitability benefited from favorable market value adjustments on certain investments and gains on the sale of select real estate tied to footprint optimization, while adjusted profitability excluded several nonrecurring items.

THOR Towable Segment Hit by Dealer Caution

North American Towable net sales declined 24.6% year over year to $881.8 million as independent dealers stayed cautious in a strained retail environment. Unit shipments fell 25% year over year to 27,045 units, while gross profit declined 48.5% to $89.7 million. Segment gross margin contracted 470 basis points to 10.2%, pressured by lower sales, higher material costs and product mix. Pretax income decreased 46% year over year to $52.7 million.



Backlog for the Towable segment stood at $386 million as of April 30, 2026, down 39.1% from the prior-year period. Dealer inventory of THOR Towable products was 67,151 units, down 17.3% year over year, consistent with dealers managing risk into an uncertain selling season.

THO Motorized and Europe Deliver Better Top-Line Trends

North American Motorized remained a relatively bright spot. Net sales increased 7.7% to $717.7 million, driven by higher unit shipments. Unit shipments rose 9.1% year over year to 6,008 units. Gross profit slipped 10.5% to $62.9 million, while gross margin eased to 8.8% from 10.5% in the prior-year period, as higher volumes were more than offset by increases in material, warranty and overhead costs. Pretax income declined 22.9% to $25.3 million. The segment’s backlog was $766.1 million, down from $883.7 million as of April 30, 2025.



In the Europe RVs segment, net sales rose 11.8% to $987.6 million, aided by higher unit shipments and pricing, including currency effects. Unit shipments grew 4.2% year over year to 14,065 units. Gross profit edged down 0.6% to $142 million, while pretax income rose 21.3% to $56.2 million. European backlog was $1.36 billion, up 1% year over year, and dealer inventory was 20,400 units, down 11.2% year over year.

THOR Liquidity Remains Solid Despite Lower Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2026, THOR’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $371.9 million. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $77 million, down from $319.2 million in the prior-year period.

THO Lowers Full-Year Earnings View as Headwinds Persist

THOR maintained its full-year fiscal 2026 consolidated net sales guidance of $9-$9.5 billion, but lowered its diluted earnings outlook to $3.30-$3.80 from the prior $3.75-$4.25 range, citing prolonged macroeconomic and consumer-confidence pressures.



On capital deployment, THOR repurchased $50.5 million of shares during the quarter and paid $27.1 million in dividends, underscoring management’s intent to stay disciplined while investing in operational initiatives such as its North American RV realignment aimed at sourcing coordination, standardization and data integration.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -35.83% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Thor Industries has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Thor Industries has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.