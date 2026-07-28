Why Textron Stock Tumbled Today

Key Points

Textron beat on earnings this morning, and reported in-line revenue.

Textron's slow-growing Industrial business is now up for sale.

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Textron (NYSE: TXT) stock fell 8.2% through 10:05 a.m. ET Tuesday after meeting analyst sales forecasts and beating on earnings. Analysts forecast Textron would earn $1.54 per share on $3.8 billion in sales in Q2, and the company actually earned more -- $1.62 per share -- on the same expected revenue: $3.8 billion.

This isn't the reaction to an "earnings beat" that you'd ordinarily expect, so what went wrong?

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Textron Q2 earnings

Start with the earnings. As it turns out, the "$1.62" that Textron "earned" was only a non-GAAP number. Actual earnings as calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were only $1.42 per share -- up only up 5% from last year's Q2, and significantly less than the non-GAAP figure.

On revenue, where Textron only met expectations, sales were up 3% in Q2, significantly slower growth than seen in Q1.

Free cash flow declined significantly year over year, from $395 million in Q2 2025 to $235 million in Q2 2026.

Finally, on guidance, Textron guided slightly below analyst expectations. Combined with the sales slowdown, this probably contributed to investors' lack of enthusiasm about the earnings "beat." Full-year, Textron expects to report non-GAAP profit of about $6.50 per share (a penny less than analysts hoped) and GAAP earnings of about $5.49 per share -- again, much less than GAAP.

What's next for Textron

One right call Textron's making is trying to sell its Industrial business, which grew sales only 1% in Q2 -- tied with Aviation for last place among the company's four main divisions. Industrial is also the company's least profitable division, with an operating profit margin of only 4.5%.

Selling Industrial would generate cash for the other divisions to deploy, improve profit margins -- and not hurt sales all that much. I think it's the right decision.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Textron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.