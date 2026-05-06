Why Tesla's Optimus Story Is More Promise Than Progress

Elon Musk wants investors to believe that Optimus could become Tesla’s TSLA biggest product ever—possibly even the biggest in history. We have seen Musk get carried away with ambitious projections before, and this feels no different. It’s a bold claim that hinges entirely on execution rather than vision.

Missed Targets and Unclear Production Roadmap

On Tesla’s first-quarter 2026earnings call Musk confirmed that Optimus production will begin at Fremont around late July or August. That’s a few months after Model S and X production lines are dismantled to make room for the robot. While it may signal progress at first glance, it raises more questions than confidence.

Musk has already warned that initial production will be “quite slow” and “literally impossible to predict” this year. That’s a notable shift from earlier expectations. In early 2025, Tesla aimed to build around 10,000 Optimus robots by year-end. That target was missed entirely. By early 2026, not a single Optimus unit was doing meaningful work.

Optimus has over 10,000 unique parts and requires a completely new production line. Tesla will dismantle its Model S/X lines piece by piece—from upstream components like battery packs and motors to final assembly—before installing and testing new systems. He expects the new production line to be set up in four months. With Model S/X production ending this month, we think the Optimus production line won’t be fully set up before August. Musk said that if the target is met, it would be an “insanely fast” feat.

But Tesla’s history suggests caution. Timelines often slip, and complexity tends to compound. Even if the production line is ready on schedule, the lack of any clear production target for 2026 adds to the uncertainty. For now, the plan is to start with “simple skills” in factory settings and gradually scale capabilities. That’s a long road from a commercially viable product.

Execution Risks Overshadow Long-Term Potential

Tesla is positioning Optimus as a long-term growth driver, alongside AI and autonomy. A successful humanoid robot could unlock entirely new revenue streams and redefine the company’s business model. But that future remains speculative.

There is still no clarity on when Optimus will contribute meaningfully to revenues, or even when it will move beyond basic factory tasks. The production ramp is expected to follow a typical S-curve—slow at first, then accelerating—but there’s no clarity on the timeline.

Meanwhile, key milestones keep shifting. The Optimus Gen 3 reveal, initially expected earlier in 2026, has now been pushed to mid-year. Musk attributed the delay to concerns about competitors copying Tesla’s designs. That explanation feels unconvincing.

Tesla is also planning a second Optimus factory at Giga Texas, expected to begin production around mid-2027. Again, that underscores ambition—but also highlights how far away meaningful scale really is.

Investor Takeaway

At this stage, Optimus is still in its early development phase. Meaningful validation will depend on clear progress in production scale, functionality and commercial use.

Competitive Context

While Tesla is still in early stages with Optimus, several players are already making tangible progress in robotics. Private companies like Boston Dynamics and Agility Robotics are moving beyond prototypes toward real-world deployment. Hyundai Motor, which owns controlling stake in Boston Dynamics, is targeting production of up to 30,000 Atlas robots annually for industrial use. Meanwhile, Agility’s Digit robots are already being deployed in manufacturing settings, including at a Toyota Motor facility in Canada—marking a shift from pilot programs to early commercial adoption.

At the same time, the race isn’t just about hardware—it’s about intelligence.

NVIDIA NVDA is emerging as a key enabler, rolling out advanced robotics foundation models. NVIDIA unveiled GR00T N1.7 in early access with commercial licensing, bringing generalized robot skills, including advanced dexterous control, to production-ready deployments, while previewing GR00T N2 — a next-generation foundation model that helps robots succeed at new tasks more than twice as often as leading vision-language-action models.

Even companies like Trimble Inc. TRMB are carving out a role by powering precision and autonomy systems across robotics applications. In January 2026, Trimble's RTX and ProPoint Go technologies became the accuracy engine behind Lucid Gravity's hands-free driver-assistance systems, demonstrating the company's capacity to power autonomous robotics platforms at scale. This integration signals expanding demand for Trimble's OEM GNSS capabilities across the autonomous robotics ecosystem.

The Zacks Rundown on TSLA Stock

Shares of Tesla have lost 13% year to date, underperforming the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, TSLA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.92, above the industry and its own five-year average. It carries a Value Score of F.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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Tesla stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.