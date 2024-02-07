Why Tenable Holdings Stock Soared Today

Shares of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) rose as much as 12.3% early Wednesday before closing the trading day at 5.3% after the cybersecurity company announced strong fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Customers are flocking to the Tenable One platform

For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Tenable's quarterly revenue grew 16% year over year to $213.3 million, translating to adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings of $30.2 million, or $0.25 per share. On average, analysts were only modeling earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $206.7 million.

Tenable chairman and CEO Amit Yoran credited customers' interest in cloud and identity solutions within the company's Tenable One exposure management platform. “We delivered a strong Q4, including better-than-expected results on the top and bottom line,” he said in a press release.

The company added 597 new enterprise platform customers during the quarter, including 156 net new customers generating annual recurring revenue of at least $100,000. To be fair, those figures included 104 enterprise platform customers and 15 six-figure customers added via Tenable's acquisition of Ermetic, which was completed in October 2023.

What's next for Tenable investors?

For the full-year 2024, Tenable called for revenue of $895 million to $905 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.03 to $1.10. By comparison, most analysts were expecting lower 2024 earnings of $0.82 per share, albeit on revenue near the high end of Tenable's guidance range.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tenable right now?

Before you buy stock in Tenable, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tenable wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.