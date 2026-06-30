Why Target's Top-Line Acceleration Is Turning Heads on Wall Street

Target Corporation’s TGT first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance gave Wall Street a reason to revisit the retailer’s growth story, as sales momentum showed a sharper rebound than expected and appeared to be broad-based rather than tied to one isolated category or channel. Net sales rose 6.7% to $25,443 million, while comparable sales increased 5.6%, reversing last year’s decline and signaling stronger guest engagement across the business.



The most important takeaway was the quality of the growth. Comparable traffic rose 4.4%, meaning the comp gain was driven mainly by more shopping trips, not just a higher basket. Store-originated comparable sales increased 4.7%, while digital comparable sales advanced 8.9%. Same-day delivery powered by Target Circle 360 grew more than 27%, adding another layer to the traffic-led recovery.



Target also showed sales improvement across all six core merchandise categories. Management highlighted strength in Beauty, Food and Beverage, Fun 101, baby, wellness and value-oriented toys. Newness played a key role, including 3,000 new food items, around 1,500 wellness items and a refreshed baby assortment that helped accelerate baby comp trends in the back half of the quarter.



What makes the acceleration stand out is that it came across categories, channels and guest demographics. Management said Target gained or held share in the significant majority of divisions and across income brackets. That makes the quarter more than a simple rebound from weak comparisons. It suggests that Target’s sharper merchandising focus and improved shopping experience are beginning to bring guests back more often.



The stronger sales momentum also prompted Target to raise its full-year outlook. Management now expects fiscal 2026 net sales growth of around 4%, up from its prior expectation of roughly 2%, while continuing to project sales growth in every fiscal quarter.



Management cautioned that the first quarter benefited from the easiest comparison of the year, and that tougher comparisons, fading tax-refund benefits, and an uncertain consumer backdrop could moderate the pace of growth. Even so, the guidance increase suggests that broad-based improvement in traffic and merchandising is translating into a stronger top-line trajectory than previously anticipated. That is why Wall Street is paying closer attention to Target’s sales rebound.

How Target Compares With Walmart and Costco’s Comp Sales

While Target is showing signs of improving category momentum, peer performance provides additional context on how consumer demand is trending across the retail landscape.



Walmart Inc. WMT posted U.S. comparable sales growth of 4.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by higher customer transactions, increased unit volumes and strong e-commerce performance. Walmart continued to gain market share across income groups while benefiting from growth in advertising, marketplace sales and Walmart+ membership revenues. Walmart’s results reflected steady demand for both grocery and general merchandise offerings.



Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST third-quarter fiscal 2026 comparable sales rose 9.8%, helped by fuel inflation and foreign exchange. Costco’s adjusted comparable sales increased 6.6%, reflecting broad-based demand, with traffic up 2.4% and adjusted ticket growth of 4.2%. Costco also posted healthy regional adjusted comps of 6.8% in the United States, 6.2% in Canada and 5.9% internationally.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Target

Target has seen its shares jump 10.5% over the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1.6%.





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From a valuation standpoint, Target's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 15.62, lower than the industry’s ratio of 30.91. However, TGT is trading above its 12-month median level of 13.47.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 10.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 2.9% rise in sales and 6.4% growth in earnings.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal year has increased by 2 cents and 3 cents to $8.35 and $8.89, respectively, over the past 30 days.





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Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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