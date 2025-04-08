Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Is Falling Today

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock is losing ground again in Tuesday's trading. The chip foundry leader's share price was down 0.4% as of 2 p.m. ET amid the backdrop of a 0.1% gain for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. Notably, the stock had been up as much as 4.3% earlier in the session.

TSMC initially rose today thanks to investor hopes for relief on tariffs, but broader-market sentiment turned negative again as the day progressed and has dragged its share price lower. The stock is also being negatively impacted by news that the company could face a significant penalty for connections to a major Chinese tech company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

TSMC stock slips as tariff hopes fade

Reports that the U.S. had commenced tariff negotiations with Japan and other countries powered big rebound momentum for stocks early in today's trading, but the gains haven't held. Investors appear to have seized on this morning's rally as an opportunity to sell out of stocks due to concerns that more volatility is on the horizon. The Trump administration's tariff policies have had a disruptive impact on equity markets, and there's still plenty of uncertainty for investors to contend with.

Is TSMC about to be hit with a big fine?

Reuters published a report today stating that TSMC could be fined $1 billion or more in order to resolve a probe involving a chip it produced that was included in an artificial intelligence (AI) processor manufactured by Chinese tech giant Huawei. The U.S. has placed export restrictions on AI chips and semiconductor manufacturing that are intended to prevent them from being sold to China. TSMC's advanced chip foundry technologies rely on some technologies that originated in the U.S., and the company is barred from producing semiconductors for Huawei as a result.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $578,035!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.