Why Sweetgreen Stock Soared 30% in the First Half of 2026

Key Points

Sweetgreen has struggled over the past few years, and it may have hit rock bottom in the first quarter, with a large comps decline and operating loss.

It recently rolled out wraps on its menu, which opens up its addressable market.

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Salad chain Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) stock soared 30% in the first half of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors see the potential for a turnaround, and they celebrated the company's well-received wraps rollout. However, the stock is already falling from the initial surge.

Can Sweetgreen win in fast casual?

Sweetgreen competes in the fast-casual restaurant category, dominated by Chipotle Mexican Grill, with competition from other leaders like Cava Group. It's shown promise in its time on the market, and it's expanding steadily, but it has struggled to gain traction recently.

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There have been various problems, with a substantial number of stores not meeting company standards and its healthy, expensive line of salads falling out with its core clientele, especially as inflation continues to rage.

It may have hit rock bottom in the 2026 fiscal first quarter (ended March 29), with a 12.8% decrease in comparable sales (comps), on top of a 3.1% decline the previous year. Operating loss was $34.3 million, worse than $28.5 million last year.

It has tried numerous ways to get back on track. It released a fries product last year, only to shut it down six months later; it rolled out Infinite Kitchen stores, which use an automated service to dispense salad items, and then sold off the parent company; and most recently, it introduced wraps on its menu.

Is the only way now up?

Curiously, Sweetgreen soared after the report, but the gain was likely connected to a different update; it introduced wraps to its menu at the same time, and the market has embraced this change as a way forward, including some from Wall Street analysts raising price targets.

There are a number of reasons wraps make sense for Sweetgreen, a salad company, ranging from their greater convenience to their lower price point. The only salad model may not have a large enough addressable market, and wraps add a whole new potential client base.

However, Sweetgreen still looks risky while it's piloting this new product. I would caution investors to wait to see how the rollout goes and for sustained momentum, as well as comps increases, before deciding that Sweetgreen stock is a buy. It's already 21% off its highs from May, when it announced the wraps, and the stock isn't even a bargain, trading at 63 times trailing 12-month earnings.

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Sweetgreen and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $35 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.