Why Summit Therapeutics Stock Soared 8% Higher Today

Key Points A large, well-capitalized peer is apparently interested in a partnership deal with the company.

This could be worth up to $15 billion in total, according to a media report.

One day before the July Fourth holiday, the stock of clinical-stage biotech Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) exploded like a powerful fireworks display. Shares of the cancer-focused company leaped by 8%, on a media report that a well-known peer was interested in a licensing deal. That rise bettered the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.8% increase by several orders of magnitude.

15 billion new reasons to consider the stock

The media outlet in question was Bloomberg, which that morning published an article asserting that AstraZeneca is in talks with Summit about a partnership between the two companies.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

According to unnamed "people familiar with the matter," the piece stated that such a partnership would center on the investigational lung cancer treatment ivonescimab. The drug, which Summit licenses from Chinese peer Akeso, has recently attracted much attention from the healthcare community and investors alike. This was due to its impressive performance in a late-stage clinical trial.

Bloomberg's sources said that the terms of a potential deal were still being hashed out. They might include an up-front payment of several billion dollars, and several milestone payments over time (this kind of structure is common in pharmaceutical industry licensing/partnership arrangements). All told, a deal between the two companies could pay out as much as $15 billion.

Both Summit and AstraZeneca declined comment on the Bloomberg article.

Fingers crossed

When a drug development program attracts $15 billion worth of interest from a major industry player with deep pockets, it's almost indisputably a win. If the Bloomberg report is accurate and a deal is indeed in the works (and is ultimately agreed upon), it would open a great, powerful, and quick road to success for Summit. It's little wonder investors were so happy about the possibility.

Should you invest $1,000 in Summit Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Summit Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Summit Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $692,914!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $963,866!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Summit Therapeutics. The Motley Fool recommends AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.