Why SPS Commerce Stock Crushed it on Friday

Key Points

Its full-year 2026 profitability guidance also topped the consensus analyst estimate.

These days, managing the supply chain effectively through software is crucial for retailers.

10 stocks we like better than SPS Commerce ›

Supply chain software specialist SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) finished July in style. On the last day of the month, its shares raced nearly 11% higher, thanks to a quarterly earnings report that impressed more than a few investors.

Bottom-line boom

SPS took the lid off its second-quarter figures after market close on Thursday. These revealed that the company's revenue rose by 6% year over year to $197.8 million. Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP, or adjusted) came in at $46.4 million, or $1.27 per share. That was a robust 22% higher than the second-quarter 2025 result.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

It was also more than good enough to beat the average analyst estimate of $1.08 per share. SPS also topped the consensus pundit expectation for revenue, which was $195.4 million.

The company attributed its improvements to successful sales efforts and the benefits of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

It quoted CFO Joe Del Preto as saying that the quarter's performance "reflects up-sell and cross-sell momentum across our core business. We continue to demonstrate operational rigor, exceeding our margin expansion goals while simultaneously rolling out our AI strategy across the SPS network."

The right vendor at the right time

SPS proffered guidance for both the current (third) quarter and the entirety of 2026. For the year, it's modeling revenue of $788 million to $793 million, representing at least 5% growth. However, the company recently divested its 3P Revenue Recovery unit, which is forecast to negatively affect revenue in the second half by around $10.5 million.

As for profitability, adjusted net income should hit $4.84 to $4.93 per share.

On average, analysts estimate SPS' annual revenue at over $795 million and adjusted per-share net income at $4.74.

Retail stores and their suppliers are crucial components of SPS' ecosystem. Since they're experiencing volatility, the services SPS provides will likely move up the priority ladder. The company, with its strong recurring revenue base and high-margin business model, should continue to do well, and I'd be bullish on its future.

Should you buy stock in SPS Commerce right now?

Before you buy stock in SPS Commerce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPS Commerce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $394,601!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,197,093!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 31, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.