Why S&P Global Stock Zoomed Almost 8% Higher Today

Key Points

That morning, it completed the spinoff of Mobility Global.

This is an automotive data and analysis specialist, most well-known for its Carfax service.

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As of Wednesday, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is now -- theoretically at least -- a leaner and more efficient company. The financial information and data specialist's equity rose by nearly 8% on Hump Day after it completed a corporate spinoff; an analyst's upgrade also helped lift the share price.

Going mobile

That morning, S&P Global -- best known for managing the S&P family of stock indexes -- completed the spinoff of its automotive data and analysis unit, Mobility Global, into a separate, publicly traded company.

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This completes a process that was announced in early 2025. Existing S&P Global stockholders as of June 15 received one Mobility Global share for each share of S&P Global they held.

In the announcement heralding this development, S&P Global said it aims to issue a press release on Monday, July 6, providing recast financial information for its operations minus the Mobility Global business. Data for all four quarters of 2025 and annual results for that year will be presented, as will the figures for the first quarter of this year.

Separation anxiety?

It appeared that the spinoff of Mobility Global (which owns the popular vehicle data service Carfax) was effected smoothly. Compounding this, Huber Research analyst Douglas Arthur upgraded his recommendation on S&P Global to neutral from underweight (i.e., sell).

Investors were underwhelmed by Mobility Global's stock market debut, as the shares sank by almost 4% on their first day of trading. I'd probably lean into a buy on weakness, given the strength of the Carfax brand and the company's uniqueness. As for S&P Global, it's a reliable performer that should be able to leverage its more compact scope.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.