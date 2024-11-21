Why SoundHound AI Stock Was Racing Higher on Thursday

Impressive news from a high-profile business partner was a major reason for the stock price pop experienced by SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) on Thursday. The artificial intelligence (AI) company was up by nearly 9% in late-session trading, a rate that was easily topping the 0.8% rise of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Follow the leader

That news was the quarterly results posted after market hours Wednesday by leading graphics card processor company Nvidia, whose cutting-edge hardware products are widely used in the burgeoning AI industry.

Happily for that industry -- not to mention its shareholders -- Nvidia did very well in the third quarter of its fiscal 2025. It managed to nearly double its already considerable revenue on a year-over-year basis, to more than $35 billion, and somehow top that with a 103% improvement in per-share net income (which hit $0.81). Both figures were comfortably above the consensus analyst estimates.

This positively affects SoundHound AI in two important ways. One, it clearly illustrates that there's more than enough demand for AI functionalities of all kinds to sustain companies supplying the hardware that makes the tech possible. Second, and more directly, Nvidia is an investor in SoundHound AI; as of Sept. 30, the former company owned more than 1.7 million shares of the latter.

Agents of change

That happy development with Nvidia's results wasn't the only reason the market was sweet on SoundHound AI Thursday -- the company had some good news of its own to report.

That morning, it said in a press release that its AI "agents" had assisted one of its clients, insurer Apivia Courtage, in helping more than 100,000 customer inquiries. SoundHound AI added that this had reduced by 20% the number of inbound requests handled by Apivia's customer relations specialists.

Both of these developments were unambiguously positive for SoundHound AI, and should boost the company's profile. Just now, it isn't considered one of the more impactful or influential AI businesses on the market.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $378,269 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,369 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $476,653!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.