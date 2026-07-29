Why SoFi Stock Fell Today

Key Points

More people are turning to the "everything app" for their financial needs.

The market apparently wanted even more growth than SoFi delivered.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) declined on Wednesday after the digital financial services provider fell short of investors' lofty expectations.

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Serving more people

SoFi added 1.1 million new members during the second quarter. That brought its total to 15.8 million by quarter's end, representing a 35% year-over-year gain.

The fintech provider saw its products -- individual financial accounts or offerings -- grow at an even faster pace than new members, with a record 2.2 million product additions in the quarter. That brought its total to 24.4 million products, up 42%.

"For the first time, we added twice as many products as members, a major milestone that underscores the trust members place in SoFi and the power of our everything app," CEO Anthony Noto said.

All told, SoFi's adjusted net revenue jumped 40% to $1.2 billion. The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), in turn, increased 44% to $358 million.

Raised guidance

Additionally, SoFi boosted its full-year adjusted net revenue forecast to $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, signifying growth of 32% to 35%. Management also reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion and net income of $825 million, or $0.60 per share.

Yet investors were still unsatisfied.

If there was one blemish on Sofi's otherwise solid Q2 report, it was a 23% decline in technology platform revenue to $85 million, which management attributed to the loss of a large client in late 2025.

But overall, the downturn in Sofi's share price was likely due to the sky-high expectations the market has for its performance -- and the difficulty in meeting them.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.