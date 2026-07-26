Why SLB Stock Surged This Past Week

Key Points

Energy security is becoming even more crucial amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is providing SLB with a lucrative source of growth.

10 stocks we like better than Slb ›

Shares of SLB (NYSE: SLB) climbed last week after the oilfield services leader reported higher-than-expected sales and profits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Energy security and AI-fueled gains

SLB's revenue rose 5% year over year to $8.97 billion in the second quarter.

CEO Olivier Le Peuch said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is driving its customers to prioritize "energy security, supply diversification, and production capacity expansion." Companies are also investing in technology to extend the useful lives of their energy assets.

At the same time, SLB is expanding into lucrative new markets. First among these is the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, for which SLB offers modular infrastructure manufacturing, engineering, and design services.

SLB's data center revenue soared 80%, placing it on pace to surpass a $1 billion annualized run rate by the end of 2026 and $2 billion by the end of next year.

All told, SLB's adjusted earnings checked in at $0.55. That topped Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $0.52, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Demand for SLB's offerings is set to rise

War in the Middle East is forcing governments and companies to rethink their energy strategies. Dependable energy supplies are becoming even more valuable, and the businesses that can help to ensure them are likely to see rising demand for their services in the coming years.

SLB, as a respected leader in the oil and gas services industry, is well-positioned to help meet the world's need for reliable and cost-effective energy.

Should you buy stock in Slb right now?

Before you buy stock in Slb, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Slb wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 26, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.