Why Simply Good Foods Slipped by Almost 2% on Friday

Key Points

A day after that report was published, several analysts released updates.

These weren't necessarily positive.

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Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) simply wasn't an inspiring stock on the last trading day of the week. On Friday, several analysts weighed in with new, post-earnings takes on the healthy comestibles company. These were mixed, but it was obvious that investors were leaning more toward the bearish updates than the more positive ones.

Slumping financials

These came a day after Simply reported its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results. Net sales for the period were $357 million, down from the $381 million in the same period of fiscal 2025.

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On the bottom line, under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company flipped to a net loss of almost $52 million from the year-ago profit of over $41 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) and per-share basis, however, the story was different, with a profit of $0.42 down from third quarter 2025's $0.51.

Regardless, both line items well exceeded the consensus analyst estimates of under $333 million for net sales and $0.35 per share for adjusted net income.

A flurry of Friday updates

By my count, six analysts weighed in with Simply updates on Friday. Four of the half-dozen had a bearish tone, with one pundit going so far as to drastically cut his price target on the stock. This was Matt Curtis of DA Davidson, who now believes the shares are only worth $14 apiece, down from his previous $39. He maintained his existing Simply recommendation of neutral.

It's encouraging that the company, perhaps best known for its Atkins products that align with the namesake diet's requirements, did better than expected in the trailing quarter. Yet those top- and bottom-line erosions are concerning, and I'm not seeing many strong competitive advantages for Simply. Given that, I'd be more inclined to side with the more downbeat post-earnings takes.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Simply Good Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.