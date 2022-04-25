Why Silicon Motion Stock Zoomed 13% Higher Today

What happened

There's nothing like a takeover rumor to inflate the price of a stock. That dynamic was in play on Monday, with solid-state chip-component maker Silicon Motion Technology's (NASDAQ: SIMO) American depositary receipts (ADRs) blasting nearly 13% higher on scuttlebutt of a potential buyout.

So what

In an article published Sunday afternoon and citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg said Silicon Motion is currently exploring a possible sale. It is holding talks with several potential acquirers and is working with advisors to assist with the decision.

None of those would-be acquirers were identified, nor were Silicon Motion's advisors. The article's sources said that a final decision on the fate of the Taiwan-headquartered tech company had not been reached, and there was no guarantee it would enter into a sale.

Silicon Motion has not yet commented on the article.

At the moment, Silicon Motion's market cap is just over $3 billion. It's likely a sale of the company would fetch a premium as it's posted healthy revenue growth and typically posts a healthy bottom line. In 2021, for instance, its top line rose by 71% over the 2020 figure to almost $924 million, while its net profit more than doubled to over $200 million.

Now what

Adding to the value of Silicon Motion as a takeover play, earlier this month the company announced it is expecting slightly higher sequential revenue growth for its first quarter than it was previously guiding for. It's also forecasting the same for its gross margins.

Investors are not encouraged to trade on takeover rumors as deals can go sour with even the most determined of sellers. But Bloomberg is a credible news organization, so it's more than likely takeover talk is occurring at Silicon Motion as we speak.

10 stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Silicon Motion Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.