Why Shares of Parsons Are Plunging Today

Key Points

Parsons reported second-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opened today.

The company downwardly revised its 2026 outlook.

A growing backlog suggests the company's future isn't as dour as the market believes.

10 stocks we like better than Parsons ›

It's that time of summer again. With August on the doorstep, companies are busy announcing financial results. Like many other businesses, Parsons (NYSE: PSN) posted quarterly earnings before the bell today -- and investors are clearly unhappy with what the company reported -- though it has more to do with what management offered on 2026 guidance.

As of 12:58 p.m. ET, shares of Parsons, a specialist in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure solutions, are down 38.1%.

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Beating bottom-line expectations isn't enough to outshine a less auspicious outlook for 2026

Reporting second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86, Parsons exceeded the $0.76 adjusted EPS that analysts had anticipated. Investors aren't impressed, though.

Instead, they're focusing on management's downwardly revised 2026 outlook. The company now projects 2026 revenue of $6.2 billion to $6.5 billion, down from the original sales forecast of $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion. Similarly, management revised profitability expectations. Whereas it had originally projected 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), including non-controlling interest, of $615 million to $675 million, it now projects $500 million to $560 million.

Parsons also revisited cash flow expectations. Paring back its original 2026 operating cash flow guidance of $470 million to $530 million, management now projects $430 million to $490 million in cash from operations.

According to Matt Ofilos, the company's CFO, the downwardly revised guidance doesn't reflect something materially wrong with the business. It stems from the company's divestitures and the timing of new awards.

Does today's sell-off represent a buying opportunity?

While the market is thoroughly disappointed with the company's new outlook for 2026, there's reason to believe that the future remains bright for Parsons as the company reported a 4% year-over-year increase in its total backlog. For those able to see past the market's immediate reaction to the company's earnings report, now might be a good time for patient investors to pick up shares of this tech stock.

Should you buy stock in Parsons right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.