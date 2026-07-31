Why Shares of Itron Stock Jumped 17.4% This Week

Key Points

Itron reported strong earnings for the quarter.

The company raised full-year guidance as it benefits from demand for artificial intelligence.

The stock does not look overly cheap right now.

10 stocks we like better than Itron ›

Shares of Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) jumped as much as 18.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The global utility technology provider posted strong second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year guidance, sending the stock higher.

As of 10:44 AM EST on Friday, July 31, shares of Itron are up 17.4%. Here's why, and whether now is a good time to buy the stock.

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Raised full-year guidance

Itron makes utility meters and grid intelligence technology to help manage the electric grid. It helps meters manage electricity demand volatility, a growing need amid the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

This quarter, Itron posted non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59, well above analyst expectations of $1.29, and raised its full-year earnings guidance. Management commentary indicates there is significant demand for Itron's products and services for electric grid stability as the AI infrastructure build-out continues.

Should you buy Itron stock?

After this week's pop, Itron trades at just below $100. Its full-year EPS guidance is for $6.40 at the midpoint, or a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) a touch above 15. For anyone who believes the AI revolution will be a tailwind for Itron, this does not look like an overly expensive stock to buy right now.

Should you buy stock in Itron right now?

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Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Itron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.