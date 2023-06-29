Why Shares in TPI Composites Gained Ground This Week

What happened

Shares in composite wind blade manufacturer TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) rose 10.9% in the week to Thursday noontime. The move needs to be put in the context of recent events, not least of which is Siemens Energy's announcement that it was withdrawing its full-year guidance due to increased failure rates of wind turbine components at its wind power business, Siemens Gamesa. Management is conducting an extended review to estimate the potential financial impact of the quality issues, which are believed to center on bearings and rotor blades.

Since the announcement, Siemens Energy's stock is down 32.5%, and despite the rise over the last week, TPI Composites is down 6% over the same time frame. The latter's stock fell in sympathy with the troubles at Siemens Energy, but both rose this week as investors started to digest the newsflow properly.

So what

Suppliers are believed to be a part of the review. That's a concern for TPI Composite shareholders because Siemens Gamesa contributed 10% of its revenue as recently as 2020.

That said, digging into the company's 10-K filings at the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), Siemens Gamesa wasn't listed as a customer at the end of 2021, and also at the end of 2022.

According to the company's most recent presentation, its primary customers are Nordex, Vestas, and General Electric.

Now what

10 stocks we like better than TPI Composites

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TPI Composites wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TPI Composites. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.