Why Shares in This AI Infrastructure Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

Management raised full-year sales, profit, and cash flow guidance.

The market reacted negatively due to sales concerns and project execution issues.

10 stocks we like better than Vertiv ›

Shares in data center infrastructure company Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) were down by more than 16% at 1 p.m. today as the market took a dim view of the company's second-quarter earnings report, even as management hiked its full-year 2026 sales, profit, and cash flow guidance. The nuance needs some explaining.

Vertiv's mixed results

The company's second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 and adjusted operating profit of $738 million both came in above the high end of the previous guidance ranges of $1.37-$1.43 and $690 million to $730 million, respectively.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Moreover, management was suitably encouraged by its second-quarter performance to significantly increase its full-year guidance:

Full-year sales guidance of $13.8 billion to $14.2 billion compared to previous guidance of $13.5 billion to $14 billion

Full-year adjusted operating profit of $3.285 billion to $3.365 billion compared to previous guidance of $3.14 billion to $3.26 billion

Full-year free cash flow of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion compared to previous guidance of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion

At which point, investors are forgiven for asking what the market's problem with the earnings report was?

Vertiv's sales were unimpressive in the second quarter

The answer lies in the fact that sales of $3,274 million came in at the low end of the $3,250 million to $3,450 million guidance range, and in a world of richly priced AI-infrastructure stocks, that was enough to cause a major sell-off.

Management attributed the timing shifts in revenue to "primarily driven by multiphase project execution and temporary supply chain dynamics" and noted that "these are the first very large projects with this level of complexity."

Given management's guidance and commentary, it's clear that it expects these issues to prove temporary. However, there's also a learning curve the company needs to navigate on these projects, along with a combination of internal and external supply chain issues to overcome. These concerns led the market to harshly sell off a highly rated stock.

Should you buy stock in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $390,394!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,209,184!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.