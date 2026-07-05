Why ServiceNow Stock Dropped 20% in June

Key Points

ServiceNow is demonstrating outstanding performance and expects that to continue in the near term.

The market has been worried that agentic AI could negatively impact its opportunities.

Even at the lower price, ServiceNow stock trades at a premium price.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceNow ›

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock fell 20% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's been fairly volatile as the market weighs the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on its business and how it should be valued today, and the drop was on the heels of a 41% rebound in May.

Does AI help, or hinder?

As a category, software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks have been falling as the market recognizes that agentic AI can be used to accomplish many of the tasks they're used for for free or more inexpensively. The idea behind SaaS is that clients pay a monthly fee for services that include upgrades and customer support, but if developers can create AI agents that take care of the same work, the SaaS products can become obsolete.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

ServiceNow has been fighting this theory with an AI-included platform that management claims provides great value for its clients. Its Control Tower product, which was already in progress before agentic AI became the threat it is right now, supervises all of a client's operations, including agentic AI, unifying its management and keeping the business, and its AI tools, safe.

Based on the company's current performance, worries about an AI takeover are far overblown. The company is as strong as ever, with $3.7 billion in subscription revenue in the 2026 first quarter, a 22% increase year over year, and $27.7 billion in remaining performance obligations (RPO), up 25%. It's highly profitable, with strong cash flow, and it's guiding for similar performance for the rest of the year.

Its platform is embedded within its 8,500 clients' operations, a strong economic moat with high barriers to entry, and its focus on pre-emptive AI measures protects its business.

The view from the market

The stock was propelled higher in May after a bullish analyst rating, but the market is still weighing the opportunity. On the one hand, it's in a healthy position and reporting outstanding results. On the other hand, the AI landscape continues to shift rapidly, and it's unclear how it will ultimately impact ServiceNow.

Adding to the mix, the company has a dominant position in its category and is growing at double-digit rates, but it's past its upstart phase. The valuation piece fits in there, too -- ServiceNow stock trades at a P/E ratio of 63 and a price-to-sales ratio of 8, which makes it expensive. It's reasonable to see the stock slide at this valuation, and even if it still has a bright future, it comes at a premium.

Should you buy stock in ServiceNow right now?

Before you buy stock in ServiceNow, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ServiceNow wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 5, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.