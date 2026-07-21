Why Sandisk Stock Is Still Going Up

Key Points

TSMC announces price hikes in 2027.

Sandisk isn't a TSMC customer, but it makes a synergistic product.

If TSMC can raise prices, then Sandisk can, too.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock soared for a second straight day Tuesday, exploding 10.5% higher through 10:45 a.m. ET despite the rest of the Nasdaq being in the red.

You can thank Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) for that.

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TSMC raises prices

Nikkei Asia reports today that TSMC will raise its prices for contract chip manufacturing (for customers such as Nvidia and AMD, for example) by "up to 10%" in 2027 (with the potential for some chip prices to spike 20%). Nikkei reports that TSMC is making this move to offset "rising costs for materials, manufacturing equipment and construction of new overseas chip plants." But that's just one reason.

The other reason is that TSMC is raising prices because it can.

After all, rising input prices don't automatically allow a manufacturer to raise its product prices. If customers balk at the price, the manufacturer may need to eat the cost of the more expensive inputs -- putting its profits at risk.

This is not the case at TSMC, however. It can raise prices, and it will -- and demand for artificial intelligence remains so strong that its customers will have to pay the higher price.

What this means for Sandisk

But what does this mean for Sandisk stock? Sandisk makes its own semiconductor memory chips; it's not a TSMC customer. So the connection between the two stocks may not be immediately obvious.

But consider: Demand for AI chips is so robust that TSMC can raise prices by 10% to 20%. AI chips require memory chips to perform inference functions, and Sandisk makes memory chips.

Conclusion: If AI chip demand is strong, then memory chip demand is probably also strong; and if AI chip prices are increasing, then prices for Sandisk's memory chips will also go up.

So will Sandisk stock.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.