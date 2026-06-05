Why SanDisk Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

SanDisk stock is losing ground today as investors sell out of tech stocks.

The latest BLS jobs report has the market worried that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

Tech stocks are getting hit with big pullbacks in Friday's trading, and SanDisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock is getting hit with a significant sell-off. The memory technologies company's share price was down 7.4% as of 11:50 p.m. ET. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 was down 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4%.

While there isn't any major, business-specific news for SanDisk today, the company's share price is moving lower in response to macroeconomic risks. The latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has investors worried that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year, and that could hurt the rally for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Investors are having a negative reaction to a strong jobs report

The BLS published its May jobs report before the market opened today, and the print could have been considered a positive depending on how you look at it. The U.S. added 172,000 nonfarm jobs last month, far surpassing the 80,000 payroll additions called for by the average analyst estimate.

While stronger-than-expected jobs growth could be considered a positive, it could also meaningfully shift priorities for the Federal Reserve. The Fed is tasked with a dual mandate of promoting economic growth and tamping down on inflation. With job growth seemingly coming in strong, the Fed may be increasingly inclined to focus on reducing inflation by raising rates.

The chip stock rally is wavering

Semiconductor stocks have seen incredible bullish momentum this year, with strong demand for AI-related technologies helping to facilitate massive valuation gains. Despite relatively strong quarterly reports from Broadcom and Ciena this week, both stocks saw substantial valuation drawdowns -- and the sell-offs extended to other players in the broader AI space. While recent sell-offs for AI stocks could potentially wind up being just a blip on the radar, the view on the outlook for interest rates is a very important factor in whether AI chip stocks will keep marching higher.

Should you buy stock in Sandisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Sandisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sandisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.