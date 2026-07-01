Why Sandisk Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Sandisk stock is falling today as investors take profits on top AI chip stocks.

Investors appear to be rotating into artificial intelligence software plays.

Bank of America raised its price target for Sandisk stock today.

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Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock is sinking in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 11% as of 2 p.m. ET amid a 0.1% gain for the S&P 500 and a 0.2% decline for the Nasdaq Composite.

Sandisk stock is heading lower today as investors sell out of artificial intelligence chip stocks and buy back into top AI software names. While the stock is getting hit with a big pullback today, Sandisk actually got a big price-target increase from a leading investment firm.

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AI investment rotation is weighing on Sandisk stock today

Sandisk stock has been a massive winner this year, with its share price up 759% year to date as of this writing even after some recent pullbacks. Bullish momentum for AI semiconductor stocks has been incredibly strong this year, and leading memory chip stocks have been especially strong performers. Sandisk has been one of the market's biggest winners, but it's seeing some bearish pressures today as investors take profits and reallocate some of their investment dollars into AI software plays.

This top investment firm just gave Sandisk a massive price target hike

Before the market opened this morning, Bank of America's investment wing published new coverage on Sandisk stock and issued a huge price target increase. The firm maintained a buy rating on Sandisk and raised its one-year price target from $2,100 per share to $2,500 per share.

B of A's analysts see Sandisk benefiting from a "strong for longer" dynamic when it comes to supply and-demand trends and pricing for NAND memory chips. The firm sees demand for NAND memory chips remaining very strong for 2027, which should translate to more strong sales and earnings growth for Sandisk.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.