Why Sandisk Stock Just Crashed

Key Points

Samsung reported powerful profits in its Q2 report last night.

Then its stock sold off.

Contagion is spreading to other semiconductor stocks, and Sandisk is the first victim.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

Afte starting the week strong, Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock hit a pothole on Tuesday, plummeting 9.8% through 10:05 a.m. ET.

Blame Samsung for that.

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Korea sends the semi market south

South Korean technology giant Samsung reported its Q2 2026 earnings last night. The news was objectively good -- sales up 28% sequentially, and more than double last year's Q2 revenue. Operating profit surged nearly 20-fold, rising to $58.4 billion.

And yet Samsung stock sold off 7% today. Why?

The results beat expectations, but in a quirk of this overheated artificial intelligence-fueled stock market, investors were expecting Samsung to beat expectations. This triggered a "buy the rumor, sell the news phenomenon" in which investors sold Samsung despite its numbers being better than "expected" -- and despite Samsung confirming computer memory prices are still rising, and its profits are continuing to climb.

What this means for Sandisk stock

So how does all of this affect Sandisk, and why is it sparking a sell-off today?

Well consider: Stock prices are often described as climbing a "wall of worry." Investors fear things might be bad, and when they turn out to be better than feared, investors are relieved and buy -- driving share prices up. But what if investors think things are going great, profits are on the rise, and management reassures them that all of this is true? What if the earnings report then comes out and confirms that all this is true?

Well, that might mean all the good news is already baked into the stock price, and there's no more reason for Samsung (or Sandisk) stock to keep rising. Add in the fact that Samsung says it's building "massive semiconductor fabrication plants," adding supply to the market, and you had all the pieces in place for a semiconductor sell-off today.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.