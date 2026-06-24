Why RPC Stock Dived by Nearly 12% Today

Key Points

Ben Palmer had served in several crucial roles since joining RPC in 1996.

He's stepping down at a crucial time for the broader oil industry.

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There wasn't much energy behind the stock of oilfield services and equipment company RPC (NYSE: RES) on Hump Day. Its equity lost almost 12% of its value, following news that a long-serving executive -- who happens to be its leader -- is departing the company.

Major move in the C-Suite

Just after market close on Tuesday, RPC announced that CEO Ben Palmer is retiring from the company. In doing this he will relinquish his twin roles as President and CEO, plus his seat on its board of directors. His departure will occur before the end of this year.

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RPC said the board had initiated a formal search for Palmer's replacement. It has drated an executive search firm to aid it in this effort. After a new leader is found, the outgoing CEO will serve in an advisory role at the company, in order to effect a smooth transition.

Palmer ascended to the CEO chair in 2022, and has been at RPC since 1996. Prior to his appointment as the company's leader he served as its CFO and treasurer.

A man who'll be missed

In the press release announcing Palmer's move, RPC credited him for helping to push the company into higher-margin services, expanding its presence in the massive Permian Basin energy play, and delivering long-term shareholder value, not to mention bottom-line profitability.

With those kinds of achievements, it's little wonder that shareholders effectively mourned Palmer's exit by selling out of the stock -- particularly at a busy and occasionally volatile time for the oil industry.

While this knee-jerk reaction is understandable to an extent, I don't think RPC stock deserved the heavy sell-off it endured on Wednesday. It looks that much more attractive at a discount.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.