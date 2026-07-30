Why Rocket Lab Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Rocket Lab announced a new launch contract this morning.

The company's share price is also benefiting from a big resurgence for growth stocks after yesterday's rout.

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After a big sell-off yesterday, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) share price is seeing strong gains in Thursday's trading. The space stock was up 8.3% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was up 1.4% at the same point in the session, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.6%. Shares had been up as much as 9.7% earlier in the day.

Rocket Lab announced a significant new contract today, and the news is helping its stock bounce back from yesterday's pullback. Bullish momentum for the broader market is also playing a big role in pushing its share price higher.

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Rocket Lab unveils new multi-launch contract

Rocket Lab published a press release today announcing that it signed a new multi-launch deal with Q-shu Pioneers of Space, also known as iQPS. The deal covers three launches through Rocket Lab's Electron platform and marks the third order of that size from iQPS within the last year. The launches that were most recently contracted for are expected to occur in late 2027 and represent another encouraging demand indicator for Rocket Lab.

Growth stocks are seeing a huge rebound today

Growth stocks got hit with brutal sell-offs yesterday, but the category has seen even stronger rebound momentum in Thursday's trading. Strong quarterly results and encouraging commentary from Samsung and Microsoft have helped to lessen concerns that the AI trade may be fading, and that's helping to restore confidence in the broader market.

In addition to that catalyst, investors may be seeing a bullish indicator from what might initially look like a counterintuitive catalyst. The Bureau of Economic Analysis published new data today showing that U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) only increased 1.5% in the second quarter. While relatively muted growth might seem like a clear negative, it could make the Federal Reserve less likely to raise interest rates this year.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.