Why Rocket Lab Stock Plummeted This Week

Key Points

Rocket Lab fell 25% this week as investors rotated out of space stocks.

Broader concerns about interest rate hikes and valuations for growth stocks also factored into the pullback.

Rocket Lab actually had two significant pieces of good news for investors this week.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock got hit with another round of big sell-offs this week, falling 25.3% across the stretch. Over the same period, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2% and 4.6%, respectively.

While there wasn't any negative, business-specific news for Rocket Lab this week, its share price plummeted as investors moved out of space stocks and reacted to trends in the broader market. With this week's pullback, the stock is now down 44% from the lifetime high it hit earlier this year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Space stocks got hit hard this week

The broader stock market saw pronounced bearish momentum this week, and space stocks suffered particularly large pullbacks. Excitement surrounding the initial public offering of Space Exploration Technologies has dissipated, and investors made downward reassessments for valuations across the space industry.

Along with the bearish space stock trend, investors also sold out of many growth stocks in response to concerns that the Federal Reserve could be on track to raise interest rates. Despite the huge sell-off for Rocket Lab, there was actually some good news for the company this week.

Rocket Lab's business continued to make progress

Rocket Lab published a press release on Monday announcing that it had successfully completed the deployment of the Pioneer spacecraft for the U.S. Space Force's Victus Haze mission. The Pioneer was deployed with one of the company's Electron rockets, and the launch was completed within roughly 17 hours of receiving the order from Space Force -- setting a new record for space-mission response time.

The company then announced on Thursday that it had won a contract with NASA for three Electron rocket launches that will be used in the space organization's PoISIR and TSIS-2 missions early next year. The news actually caused a significant rally for Rocket Lab stock late in the week, but investors should move forward with the understanding that space stocks could continue to be highly volatile in the near term.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $499,979 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $54,086 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $398,052!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 28, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.