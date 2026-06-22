Why Rocket Lab Stock Keeps Dropping

Key Points

SpaceX is raising a rumored $20 billion in cash via a bond offering.

SpaceX already raised more than $80 billion at its IPO.

Why -- and what effect will it have on Rocket Lab?

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Is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock bad for space stocks? In a year when Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock more than doubled ahead of the SpaceX IPO, that seems a strange question, but here's the thing:

SpaceX might be both good and bad for space stocks like Rocket Lab.

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Case in point: This morning, SpaceX announced plans to float (a rumored) $20 billion of debt in what it's calling its "Inaugural Bond Issuance." SpaceX stock is down 10.7% through 1:10 p.m. ET on the news, and Rocket Lab is down 7.2%.

SpaceX wants (not needs) a loan

SpaceX raised more than $80 billion in its initial public offering. Post-IPO, SpaceX already has "approximately $100.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents."

So why is it seeking another $20 billion?

The biggest clue is SpaceX emphasizing the "inaugural" nature of this bond issuance. There's never been a market for bonds of a publicly traded SpaceX before. Presumably, one thing SpaceX hopes to accomplish is to gauge how popular its bonds are with investors today -- how much money it could raise if it needed to, and how much interest it would have to pay.

What this means for Rocket Lab stock

This is why I consider the bond offering neither good nor bad news for SpaceX stock. But for Rocket Lab stock, I fear the SpaceX bond offering might be bad news.

Think about it. SpaceX just held an IPO that sucked $80 billion out of the market for space investors. Now, SpaceX is raising another $20 billion from investors looking to lend money to space stocks.

SpaceX is sucking all the figurative air out of the room. Cash-burning space stocks like Rocket Lab could soon find it harder to raise the money they need.

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Rich Smith has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.