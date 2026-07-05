Why Robinhood Stock Jumped This Week

Key Points

Robinhood is expanding internationally.

AI agents could be the next big trend in stock and crypto trading.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) climbed 14% this past week after the financial services company unveiled an array of new product innovations.

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Going global

With roughly 28 million customers in 38 countries, Robinhood's financial platform already possesses impressive scale and reach. Yet it continues to expand into new markets.

Robinhood's acquisition of digital asset services provider WonderFi in June gave it a beachhead in Canada. The fintech platform also plans to launch crypto trading and brokerage services in the U.K. and Singapore.

In addition to entering new international markets, Robinhood launched its new stock tokens in over 120 countries. The tokenized debt securities are designed to offer economic exposure to popular stocks and ETFs. They're tradable 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Robinhood also expanded its popular perpetual futures offering in European markets to include commodities, ETFs, and foreign currencies.

Agentic trading

Investors were perhaps most intrigued by Robinhood's plans to integrate more artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features into its platform. Robinhood wants to become a hub for agentic AI trading by enabling its customers to use AI agents to buy and sell stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies on their behalf.

Many of these products and services will be enabled by the fintech's new blockchain platform, Robinhood Chain. The Layer 2 blockchain is built on the Arbitrum Platform and integrates with leading decentralized finance networks like Chainlink and Uniswap.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink and Uniswap Protocol Token. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.