Why Robinhood Stock Dropped 14% in July

Key Points

Robinhood reported solid revenue growth of 32% in the second quarter.

It continues to develop innovative products that add value for its loyal users, like Robinhood Legend, a data analysis platform.

It relies on high trading activity, which means growth could be compromised when the bull market comes to an end.

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Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock fell 14% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As a high-risk stock, it experienced volatility related to macro concerns, but the stock recovered some of its losses after its earnings release on July 29.

The next era of stock trading

Retail investors owe some gratitude to Robinhood for being the first platform to offer free trades, sparking what amounts to a retail-investing revolution as other trading platforms matched the move. It's easier and cheaper than ever for any investor to get into the stock market and grow wealth.

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Equities trading is still a major part of the company's business and growth. As the markets soared in the 2026 second quarter, Robinhood's equities revenue increased 95% year over year.

The company has expanded into many different areas since then, in the same spirit. Cryptocurrency has played an important role in the company's growth, and just as it was responsible for high increases in the past, when Bitcoin soared, it has been a drag on revenue as Bitcoin drops. Cryptocurrency revenue declined 38% from last year in the second quarter, although the company reported a solid 32% total revenue increase.

Its third transaction-based revenue source is event contracts, which is a fairly new business. Revenue increased by more than 10 times year over year in the quarter.

Robinhood continues to add new products that provide value for its active customers, and it now has 13 different lines that have at least $100 million in annualized revenue. Two new ones as of the second quarter include its credit card business and Robinhood Legend, a desktop data platform with analytical tools for stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other products.

Robinhood still has a lot to prove

While the report was generally positive, the July stock performance demonstrates that the market is still concerned about Robinhood in a volatile environment. The S&P 500 is up 13% year to date, but it has been highly impacted by the ongoing talks about war with Iran. If stocks fall, market sentiment could become negative again.

The stock has been rising modestly since the earnings report, but the market has been rising since then, too, on strong earnings from companies like Amazon and Palantir Technologies as well as progress in talks about the war.

Robinhood stock isn't for the risk-averse investor, but a small position could make sense for long-term investors who have some appetite for risk.

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bitcoin, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.