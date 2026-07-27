Why Rigetti Computing Stock Just Popped

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum announced today that AT&T will use its annealing quantum computing technology.

Meanwhile, Benchmark analyst David Williams just initiated coverage of Rigetti stock with a buy rating.

Quantum computing stocks look hot today, but profits remain years away.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

Quantum computing stock Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) jumped a lucky 7.7% through 11:50 a.m. ET Monday morning -- and in part, it's got a competitor to thank for it.

This morning, rival quantum stock D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) announced that AT&T (NYSE: T) will use D-Wave's technology "to address complex optimization challenges across its network operations."

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Why AT&T loves quantum computing

AT&T will use D-Wave's "annealing quantum computing technology" to find optimal solutions to complex mathematical problems, aiming to make AT&T's AI agents more efficient when optimizing data traffic and detecting network outages. AT&T is also evaluating other quantum computing technologies to improve its network, which may signal openness to using Rigetti's quantum systems as well.

And that's not the only good news at Rigetti today. As StreetInsider reports, Benchmark analyst David Williams just initiated coverage of Rigetti stock with a buy rating and a $25 price target, indicating he sees potential for Rigetti to gain another 67% on top of the 7% it has already gained today!

Why Benchmark loves Rigetti Computing

D-Wave's reaping the good news today, but Williams reminds that "quantum computing ... is NOT a 'winner-takes-all' situation." Different approaches to quantum could offer different advantages, and various approaches might work together complementarily to increase overall effectiveness.

At this early stage, it's hard to tell how everything will play out. Thus, the analyst recommends taking a "portfolio approach to investing in the sector" -- buying a little of all the quantum stocks so as not to miss out entirely on any winners.

That seems good advice. Most analysts agree that most quantum computing companies remain five or more years away from profitability. Rigetti might end up as one of the winners. Betting on the stock to rocket 67% in a year is probably overoptimistic.

Should you buy stock in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.