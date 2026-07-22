Why Richtech Robotics Stock Dived by Nearly 35% in the First Half of 2026

Key Points

The first instance was an apparent deal with a top tech company.

The second was a set of errors that made its financial statements unreliable.

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Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ: RR) wasn't making many investors rich in the first six months of this year. The company's shares fell by almost 35% over that stretch, with much of the decline due to self-inflicted damage to its business.

Despite that slide, by the end of June, there were positive developments for the company, leading some to believe it had become something of a bargain.

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Fake news?

We weren't very far into 2026 when Richtech had its first significant stumble. Towards the end of January, the company published a press release announcing a partnership with tech giant Microsoft.

That collaboration, which Richtech said was through the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs, would see the two companies join forces to develop and implement agentic artificial intelligence (AI) in robotic systems.

That was certainly an exciting development, but it might have been exaggerated. Merely two days later, Hunterbrook Media, a website affiliated with a hedge fund, poured cold water on this assertion. The site reported that Microsoft told it that what Richtech claimed was a collaboration was actually a standard customer program with no "commercial element."

Although this was neither confirmed nor denied by Microsoft, it dented Richtech's reputation. It also led to a series of class action lawsuits filed against the robotics company.

The company's lone quarterly earnings report filed in the first half of the year was published in mid-February. The first quarter of fiscal 2026 saw revenue drop to slightly under $1.15 million, down from $1.26 million in the year-ago quarter. Much worse, the company's net loss doubled and then some, to $8.4 million from first quarter 2025's $3.55 million.

As of this writing, in late July, there hasn't been a follow-up. At the end of May, Richtech received notice from the Nasdaq stating that it was not in compliance with the exchange's rules. It hadn't filed its second-quarter report, and it was unclear when it might rectify the situation.

Misstatements

Compounding that, in June, Richtech revealed that its audited financial statements for the two trailing fiscal years were not necessarily reliable and required restatement. This was due to unspecified errors. Also, the quarterly statements for the above-mentioned first quarter 2026 and three other recent quarters were unreliable and required restatement.

Richtech pledged to correct these errors through regulatory filings, but, as with that missing-in-action second-quarter earnings report, it had not done so as of this writing.

Two pieces of news that month saved the stock from a steeper fall. The first was its announcement that it had purchased a warehouse facility in Las Vegas, providing 79,000 square feet of space for designing, testing, and developing new service robots. It also trumpeted its latest model, a utility machine called Pallet Jack.

But no matter the impressive technology packed into Richtech's models, investors have been spooked by those weakening financials and, especially, those quarterly/annual reporting own goals. Market players aren't very forgiving of such mistakes, and the company will have to fix them in order to have a shot at winning back their favor.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.