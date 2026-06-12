Why Rezolve AI Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Young artificial intelligence outfit Rezolve AI Plc is off to a strong start, with explosive revenue growth in the cards for this year.

Its stock, however, has been stagnant for the past several months.

Although the board of directors’ decision doesn’t quite make fiscal sense as things stand today, the company is moving in the right direction. The proposed measure could force investors to take notice.

10 stocks we like better than Rezolve Ai Plc ›

It's not one of the market's better-known artificial intelligence names. Today, however, Rezolve AI Plc (NASDAQ: RZLV) is certainly turning some heads. Indeed, as of 11:42 a.m. ET Friday its shares are up a hefty 10.1%.

The question is, will this move finally start pulling the stock out of the sideways funk it's been in since late last year?

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Stock repurchase plans to be proposed

Just as the name suggests, Rezolve AI is an artificial intelligence company. Specifically, the young company offers solutions to online retailers looking to better connect with consumers and turn them into paying customers. Its capabilities include product discovery, seamless checkout, and more. It's not a particularly big company either, with a market cap of just under $1.2 billion, and 2025 revenue of $47 million. And like so many other small start-ups in the artificial intelligence industry, this one is still unprofitable.

Also like most other AI stocks though, the crux of any bullish argument here doesn't lie in where the underlying company is, but where it's going. And where Rezolve is going is expected to lead to $360 million worth of sales this fiscal year, and put an annualized revenue run rate of $500 million in place by the end of 2026. That's not bad for a start-up.

Today's surge, however, has a very specific (and related) catalyst. On Friday, Rezolve AI announced that at the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for the end of this month its board of directors will propose up to a $300 million stock buyback on the "belief that the Company's current public market valuation does not reflect the strength of the business, the progress achieved since listing, or the scale of the opportunity ahead." That's roughly one-fourth of the company's total market cap, for perspective, after today's surge from the stock.

An encouraging nudge... for risk-tolerant speculators

Take it with a grain of salt. The board of directors will propose it, but that doesn't necessarily mean the majority of shareholders will approve it. It's also worth noting that still-unprofitable Rezolve only had $111 million in liquid assets as of the end of last year, and at present, can't fully fund the suggested stock repurchase without something changing in the meantime. Raising even more questions is exactly what the company meant when it went on to say it's "evaluating further non-dilutive funding alternatives for long-term shareholder value."

Nevertheless, more speculative artificial intelligence stocks have performed well enough, and this company's potential is certainly promising. Just make sure you can accept the above-average risk this ticker brings to the table.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.