Why Rezolve AI Stock Soared 21% Higher Today

Key Points

Under its terms, management will buy back up to $300 million of the company's equity.

Existing guidance for this year was also reaffirmed.

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Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) made quite the shareholder-pleasing resolution on Tuesday, and investors showed their appreciation the best way they know how. They energetically bought the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced fintech's shares, sending them to a more than 21% gain that trading session.

Putting a plan into action

That morning, Rezolve AI announced the result of a shareholder vote on a stock buyback plan and reaffirmed its existing guidance.

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It said that its investors overwhelmingly approved the buyback initiative, under which the company will purchase up to $300 million of its ordinary shares through its authorized broker, BTIG. No start or end date for the program was specified.

Rezolve AI is headquartered in the U.K., and under that country's laws, the company will need approval to proceed with the repurchase initiative.

Management also felt compelled to stand by its existing forecasts for this year. The company continues to estimate it will earn roughly $360 million in annual revenue, which, if achieved, would represent nearly eightfold growth over the previous year. It also said it expects an end-of-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) of at least $500 million.

Expected, but very welcome

Since the buyback plan and guidance were published weeks, if not months ago, none of this was particularly surprising. Still, moving the plan from proposal to reality is an unambiguous sign of confidence and a commitment to support the share price, while the latter puts the company on track for a year of solid growth.

There aren't too many publicly traded AI companies focused sharply on e-commerce, so this one is worth watching -- particularly if it demonstrates it can hit its growth targets.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.