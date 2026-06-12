Why Red Cat Stock Sank Today

Key Points

Red Cat stock slipped today despite bullish trading for the broader market.

Investors are betting that a deal to end the Iran war could finally be finalized in the near future.

SpaceX's IPO pulled investment dollars out of some other stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Red Cat ›

Red Cat (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock lost ground in Friday's trading despite a backdrop of positive momentum for the broader market. The company's share price fell 6.9% in a session that saw the S&P 500 rise 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rise 0.3%.

There wasn't any negative business-specific news for Red Cat today, but the company's valuation moved lower as investors reacted to geopolitical news and made portfolio adjustments connected to SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO). While the stock has recently seen a substantial valuation pullback, it's still up 41% in 2026.

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Iran war news appears to have been a negative catalyst for Red Cat

Following recent news suggesting that the Iran war could be poised for reescalation, new reports suggest that a deal to end the conflict could finally be forthcoming. While an end to the war would be a bullish development for the broader market, it could also dent positive momentum for defense stocks.

SpaceX's IPO also created valuation pressures for Red Cat

SpaceX went public today, and its stock gained 19.2% in its first day of trading. The company set valuation and fundraising records for an IPO, and it closed out the day with a market capitalization of roughly $2.11 trillion.

While SpaceX's successful IPO created positive valuation trends for the market at large, it actually coincided with pullbacks for many space tech and next-generation defense stocks. With investors pulling money out of other growth-dependent plays in order to fund investments in SpaceX, Red Cat's valuation was under pressure today.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.