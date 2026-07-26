Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Climbed This Past Week

Key Points

Partnerships with other healthcare leaders are accelerating Quest's growth.

AI is making the health insights provider more profitable.

10 stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics ›

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) rose more than 8% last week after the medical testing leader boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Healthy Q2 results

Quest's revenue jumped 10% year over year to $3 billion in the second quarter.

This growth was driven in part by the Quest's partnerships with Corewell Health, a non-profit healthcare system in Michigan, and Fresenius Medical Care, a leading provider of kidney dialysis and related services.

The healthcare giant also saw solid gains in its Questhealth.com direct-to-consumer business, as well as its wellness and wearables-related sales.

At the same time, Quest's investments in automation technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are making its labs more efficient. That's helping to boost its profit margins.

All told, Quest's adjusted earnings leaped 19% to $3.12 per share.

Healthier living trends bode well for Quest's long-term growth

These robust results prompted Quest to lift its full-year financial outlook. Management now projects revenue of roughly $12 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $11.05 to $11.25.

With a vast lab network that serves half the physicians and hospitals in the U.S., Quest plays a vital role in providing potentially life-saving health insights to millions of people every year.

With more people becoming more health-conscious, demand for Quest's medical testing services is set to climb in the years ahead.

Should you buy stock in Quest Diagnostics right now?

Before you buy stock in Quest Diagnostics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Quest Diagnostics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 26, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Quest Diagnostics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.