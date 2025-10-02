Why QuantumScape Stock Is Surging Higher This Week

Key Points QuantumScape recently gave the first live demonstration of its EV battery technology.

It just announced a partnership that will help it scale production for commercialization.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape ›

About a month ago, QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) showed off its next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. This week, the company inked a deal that will help scale production and commercialize that technology.

Investors jumped into QuantumScape stock this week as a result, driving shares about 14% higher for the week as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A big step for QuantumScape

This week's move was mostly driven by QuantumScape's announcement that it has signed a manufacturing agreement with specialty glass and ceramics company Corning. Last month, the company showed off its technology live for the first time. A Ducati racing motorcycle, powered by its solid-state battery cells, drove across the main stage of a mobility summit in Germany.

QuantumScape expects to provide safer and more efficient batteries for electric vehicles with its solid-state ceramic separators. It now has a major manufacturer in Corning to help develop and commercialize those ceramic parts.

QuantumScape has been a story stock. While providing good lab results, its technology had yet to be proven on a larger scale. Investors had also been hesitant to buy QuantumScape shares until the company provided a plan to successfully commercialize the technology.

It now has a path to do so with Corning's help. That was enough for investors to believe the story is playing out. If it continues to do so, the stock could also continue to move higher.

Should you invest $1,000 in QuantumScape right now?

Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,456!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,147,755!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in QuantumScape. The Motley Fool recommends Corning. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.