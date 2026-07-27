Why Quantum Computing Stock Just Popped

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum announced today that AT&T will use its annealing quantum computing technology.

AT&T is trying a variety of new technologies to improve its operations.

Analyst forecasts for Quantum Computing this year look strong.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum Computing ›

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock gained 5.8% through 12:45 p.m. ET Monday -- and it's got a competitor to thank for it.

This morning, D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) announced that AT&T (NYSE: T) has signed up to use D-Wave's technology "to address complex optimization challenges across its network operations."

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Quantum's getting popular

Curiously, both D-Wave and Quantum Computing stocks are up nearly identical amounts on the news, despite Quantum Computing itself playing no role in the AT&T contract. Why might that be?

D-Wave says AT&T will apply its "annealing quantum computing technology" (which uses quantum physics to find optimal solutions to complex mathematical problems) to make AT&T's AI agents more efficient when optimizing data traffic and detecting network outages. AT&T is also evaluating other D-Wave technology to further improve its network, and says it has a "broader innovation strategy" involving "quantum computing, AI, automation, advanced analytics, and software-defined infrastructure."

From this, it sounds like AT&T isn't tying itself to D-Wave alone, but is trying out a range of technologies, including different approaches to using quantum computing to improve its operations. This may have investors thinking that Quantum Computing, too, might find win work from AT&T -- or from other telecommunications giants.

What this means for Quantum Computing

Is this a reasonable assumption? Perhaps, but reviewing S&P Global Market Intelligence's list of the company's customers, it appears Quantum Computing isn't having much success landing major contracts so far -- certainly not as much success as D-Wave has had.

Maybe that's about to change. Analysts on average forecast more than $41 million in revenue for Quantum Computing this year, a 10x leap from trailing-12-month revenue. If Quantum Computing doesn't deliver on that forecast, however, look out below.

Should you buy stock in Quantum Computing right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.