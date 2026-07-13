Why Q32 Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

Q32 Bio is striving to develop a safe and effective therapy for alopecia areata.

Wall Street is excited about the data from a recent clinical study.

10 stocks we like better than Q32 Bio ›

Shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ: QTTB) soared on Monday after the biotechnology company announced promising clinical trial results for its experimental hair loss treatment.

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Encouraging data

A Phase 2a clinical study of Q32 Bio's investigational antibody treatment, bempikibart, in patients with severe or very severe alopecia areata met its primary efficacy goal.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition that causes hair to fall out in patches. Roughly 700,000 people live with the disease in the U.S. alone.

Patients who received bempikibart during the 36-week trial showed an average reduction in scalp hair loss severity of 35%.

Importantly, bempikibart was generally well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events related to treatment. The most common adverse event was injection site reactions, which were deemed mild and resolved with no intervention, typically within a day.

"These findings strengthen our confidence in the therapeutic potential of this mechanism and its continued advancement as a differentiated treatment option for patients living with alopecia areata and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," Q32 Bio chief scientific officer Shelia Violette said.

Analyst target price hikes

Q32 Bio's shares pulled back about 7% in after-hours trading after the company announced a $200 million stock offering. The biotech intends to use the cash proceeds to fund more advanced trials of bempikibart and other research projects.

Yet multiple analysts see Q32 Bio's share price heading much higher.

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson reiterated his outperform rating on the stock and doubled his price forecast to $40. Olson believes that the positive trial results for bempikibart help to significantly reduce the risks for Q32 Bio's shareholders.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila sees Q32 Bio's stock price climbing to $66. Archila argues that the encouraging data from the Phase 2a trial greatly improve bempikibart's odds of success.

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Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.