Why Progressive Insurance Fell Today

Key Points

Progressive reported mixed results in the second quarter.

While profits beat Wall Street's expectations, it appears decelerating growth relative to the prior year is spooking investors.

It could be signs of a "softening" insurance market and increased competition.

10 stocks we like better than Progressive ›

Shares of insurance giant The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) fell on Wednesday, down 9% as of 2:14 p.m. EDT.

Progressive reported its June and second-quarter results today. While June showed a deceleration in premiums written and a decline in earnings relative to last year, the full second-quarter earnings per share figures grew, and actually beat expectations. However, Progressive's full-quarter top line up came in a bit short, leading to concerns over future growth.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Progressive's mixed results could be due to GEICO competition

In the second quarter, Progressive reported earnings per share of $5.67, up 5% and beating analyst expectations of $5.30. However, the company's net premiums written, a good proxy for top-line growth, came in at $21.08 billion, up 5% but short of analyst expectations.

At first glance, the top-line miss shouldn't matter as much as the bottom line, especially for insurance companies. Progressive's combined ratio of 87.3% still came in lower than the expected 88.8%. The combined ratio shows all corporate costs as a percentage of premiums; anything below 100% indicates underwriting profit before investment revenue, so the lower the combined ratio, the better.

Still, the trends may have been a bit concerning. June's monthly figures, which Progressive discloses, showed slowing growth: net written premiums were up just 3%, a deceleration from prior months, while June's year-over-year profits declined. And while the company's second quarter combined ratio came in below expectations, it was still slightly higher than last year's 86.2%.

So, while the bottom line beat expectations for the quarter, the trend remains one of deceleration and slightly lower profitability compared with last year. The trend could reflect a softening insurance market overall following years of price hikes, or perhaps stronger competition. Of note, Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), owns GEICO, a Progressive competitor, and has undergone a major technology overhaul over the past few years in order to catch up with Progressive in telematics technology. That competitive dynamic could be at play here.

Progressive looks cheap after the pullback

After today's decline, Progressive shares trade at just 10.5 times earnings, which is quite low; however, Progressive's price-to-book ratio is 3.5 times, which is somewhat high for an insurance company.

The discrepancy between the low P/E ratio and the high P/B ratio indicates that Progressive is earning extremely high returns on equity. While that is the sign of a competitively advantaged company, should new competitive threats emerge, such as GEICO, then Progressive's profitability could revert to more industry-standard levels. While Progressive's profitability is still quite good, the decelerating trends are clearly worrying investors today.

Should you buy stock in Progressive right now?

Before you buy stock in Progressive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Progressive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $396,542!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,299,961!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 931% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.