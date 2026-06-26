Why Process-First Investing Beats Chasing Short-Term Results

Key Points

When confidence depends on each quarter's result, it becomes harder to stick with convictions.

Instead, judge outcomes by your research and decision-making process.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Discover how a repeatable, thesis-driven process can steady confidence, guide smarter position sizing, and turn short-term noise into long-term opportunity. Watch the video below to learn how planning for failure can strengthen every investment decision.

*This video was published on Jun. 26, 2026.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 883%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500.

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See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.